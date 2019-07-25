Armenia economy minister receives UN FAO representative

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan met today with representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Raymond Yele.
As reported the Ministry of Economy, Raymond Yele expressed gratitude to the minister and his team for the fruitful cooperation. “Agriculture is of pivotal significance for Armenia’s development, and the joint efforts for development of a strategy on agriculture serve as evidence of our close partnership, As the Food and Agriculture Organization, we are committed to assist the Government of Armenia in implementing the sector-specific reforms and in building capacities. Mr. Minister, I assure you that you can rely on the FAO as a specialized institution in the agriculture sector,” Yele noted.
Minister Khachatryan attached importance to the experience of the FAO in raising the level of productivity and effectiveness of agriculture.
The parties discussed issues related to the provision of equipment for rural economies, the mapping and enlargement of lands and the rights to use land and touched upon the availability of funds for rural economies and the engagement of investments.