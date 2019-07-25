Armenia State Revenue Committee head on detecting radioactive substances on border

The fact you mentioned is being examined. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan told journalists today, responding to the following question: How is it that Armenia fails to detect radioactive substances after technical rearmament of Armenia’s Bagratashen customs checkpoint on the border with Georgia, but Georgia Border Checkpoint, but Georgia succeeds in detecting radioactive substances?
“Look, the fact you mentioned is being investigated, and there will be a statement based on the results of the examination,” Ananyan said.
On July 16, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia reported that on July 11, state security officers of Georgia had arrested citizen of the Republic of Armenia M. M. who, according to the Georgian side, is suspected of being the owner of a radioactive substance detected on the Armenian-Georgian border.