News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE mission on Thursday held a planned ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces, to the south of Gyulistan village of Shahumyan Region, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); as well as his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was held by Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the field assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative; and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), the Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines. 

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Several issues related to the current situation on...
 Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
The sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan…
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in holding this monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE mission members…
 Świtalski: No military solution to Karabakh conflict
As per the envoy of the EU, the latter’s position on the settlement of this conflict has not changed…
 Former OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair on current talks over Karabakh issue
The small details in the South Caucasus can be of...
 Yerevan celebrates Bastille Day
Among the attendees were representatives of diplomatic missions to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos