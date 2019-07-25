OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE mission on Thursday held a planned ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces, to the south of Gyulistan village of Shahumyan Region, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); as well as his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was held by Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the field assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative; and Simon Tiller (Great Britain), the Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.