Garo Paylan: Boris Johnson's grandfather demanded account for Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan has tweeted about Ali Kemal, grandfather of new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Garo Paylan wrote the following: “Ali Kemal was a remorseful politician. He demanded an account for the Armenian Genocide. If he had succeeded, the state would never have a genocidal mindset. The crime remained unpunished and is being repeated.”

Ali Kemal, grandfather of new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was the last Minister of the Interior of the Ottoman Empire. He issued the order to arrest the organizers of the Armenian Genocide. He was called by an Armenian name — Artin Kemal — for being pro-Armenian and was lynched on the street.
