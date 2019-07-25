News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Tunisia President dies at 92
Tunisia President dies at 92
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Office of the President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi reported Thursday that the President has passed away at the age of 92, according to Daily Sabah.

Earlier, the mass media had reported that the President of Tunisia had been transported to a military hospital due to a serious illness, and Essebsi was hospitalized last week.

Essebsi had been President of Tunisia since late 2014. Recently, he announced that he wouldn’t be running in the presidential elections in November since the country has to be under the rule of a younger person.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos