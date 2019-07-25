Tunisia President dies at 92

The Office of the President of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi reported Thursday that the President has passed away at the age of 92, according to Daily Sabah.
Earlier, the mass media had reported that the President of Tunisia had been transported to a military hospital due to a serious illness, and Essebsi was hospitalized last week.
Essebsi had been President of Tunisia since late 2014. Recently, he announced that he wouldn’t be running in the presidential elections in November since the country has to be under the rule of a younger person.