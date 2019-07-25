Russia Ambassador to Armenia visits Lori Province

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin visited today Lori Province where he had a meeting with Governor of Lori Province Andrey Ghukasyan, as reported on the official Facebook page of the Russian Embassy.
The governor presented the province’s economic potential and talked about the primary sectors that need to be enhanced in the future.
The parties stated the importance of intensification of the Russian-Armenian interregional cooperation, which will give more impetus to the strategic ties between Russia and Armenia.
The governor and the Ambassador also visited the National Center of Aesthetics and the Technological Center, as well as Sarton Sewing Factory in Vanadzor.
During the visit, the Ambassador also had a meeting with the residents of the province.