ECHR obliges Armenia to pay 1.6 million euros in case of Yuri Vardanyan

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in the case of Yuri Vardanyan v. Armenia.

The lawsuit was submitted to the ECHR in 2007 by residents of Buzand Street Yuri Vardanyan, Artashes Vardanyanand Shushanik Nanushyan, because their property, with an area of 1,385 sq. meters was taken in favor of the state, and instead of the actual amount of the plot, 276 million drams, they received only 54 million drams

Victims of public interest with the help of a lawyer Vahe Grigoryan passed all domestic judicial instances, and, without achieving justice, appealed to the ECHR. At the same time, the Court of Cassation, represented by the Chair of the Court Arman Mkrtumyan, simply rejected the lawsuit.

Earlier, the ECtHR stated a violation of the rights of Armenian citizens to a fair trial. The court granted the Armenian government time to settle the issue with the plaintiffs, otherwise, the ECHR will determine the amount of compensation.

According to the decision of July 25, 2019, the ECtHR ordered Armenia to pay Vardanyan EUR 1,602,000.