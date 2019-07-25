Pyongyang conducts new nuclear tests

Armenia new ambassador hands copy of his letters of credence to Vietnam MFA

IAEA appoints acting director general of agency

Karabakh President discusses 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ organization

Picket is held in front of Armenia travel agency

Armenian human rights activist on judiciary reforms, Venice Commission conclusion

Armenia FM meets with Georgian-Armenian community

2019 Sevan Startup Summit to be open to public for first time

Dollar exchange rate still going down in Armenia

Boy, 18, drowns in Armenia canal

Armenia FM on Armenian churches in Georgia

Dispute with leader of Armenian political party ends with gunshots

Turkey: Organizers of Turkish diplomat's murder in Iraq killed

Hurghada-Yerevan flight canceled due to Armenia tour operator not paying flight charge

Armenia State Revenue Committee head on detecting radioactive substances on border

Armenia economy minister receives UN FAO representative

Garo Paylan: Boris Johnson's grandfather demanded account for Armenian Genocide

Tunisia President dies at 92

ECHR obliges Armenia to pay 1.6 million euros in case of Yuri Vardanyan

Russia Ambassador to Armenia visits Lori Province

OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Armenia National Security Service holds working discussion

New US navy warship to be named after Armenian military

Moscow-Yerevan flight delayed due to damage to plane

Embassy: About 100 Armenia nationals currently stuck in Egypt

Armenia MFA: We are very satisfied with quite active dynamics in relations with Georgia

Armenia FM on alternative route to Upper Lars highway: New phase of negotiations is approaching

Trump vetoes Congress resolutions against plans to sell weapons to Arab countries

5 Armenian companies granted exemption from customs duties

Fire on SpaceX spacecraft captured on video

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meetings with Azerbaijan FM are ongoing

51 people killed in two days in India lighting strikes

Tunisian President hospitalized

Armenia FM, Georgia PM underscore promotion of new regional programs

Ardshinbank offers new terms for loans with real estate loans pledge

Russia State Duma ratifies protocols amending CSTO charter

One person arrested along lines of criminal case into Armenian soldier’s death

Teen boy hit by car in Yerevan, dies without regaining consciousness

US Defense Secretary announces readiness for talks with Iran

Oil prices are rising

Trump makes clear to Republican senators he does not want to sanction Turkey

Newspaper: Police post installed near Armenia PM’s paternal house

What has new UK PM’s Ottoman grandfather done for Armenians?

Former Artsakh Ombudsman on Armenia Supreme Judicial Council

His Holiness Karekin II receives pilgrims from Akhaltskha and Samtskhe-Javakhk

Armenia Investigative Committee Chairman receives awards from Russia, Belarus

ECHR offers Armenia government to pay 9,000 euros to civic activist

Turkey denies news about Erdogan's death

Putin calls on Kyrgyzstan citizens to unite around incumbent president

Hetq.am: Administrative penalty applied against former Armenian MP

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer dies at 75

Armenia Deputy Prosecutor General receives UNDP delegation

Mayor of Etchmiadzin: Political will crucial in fight against corruption

Armenian MP suggests toughening punishment for inciting soldier to suicide

Artsakh President receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Armenian army's general staff introduces "Trust Line" service

Armenia Constitutional Court President receives UNDP delegates

Armenia FM on meeting with Georgian counterpart

Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

Turkey discontent with US offer to create "buffer zone" in northern Syria

Karabakh President convenes consultation in Talish village

Armenia MOD task force leaves for Russia

Jamie Metzl one of speakers at WCIT 2019

Osipyan: Armenia police fully master operative situation, within this one year

Rouhani: Iran ready for talks, but not to give up

Armenia high technological industry minister meets with Iranian counterpart

Armenia PM presents important statistics

One dollar drops below AMD 476 in Armenia

Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal rejects prosecutors' appeal in regard to Kocharyan's assets

Armenian parliamentary faction proposes to compensate servicemen with disabilities

Armenia PM: Henry Morgenthau’s name is written in golden letters in chapters of Armenian people’s history

Armenia Police Chief: I understood what PM meant by "black-clad" people

Armenia PM congratulates Boris Johnson on being elected UK PM

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan says there was no weapon in his house that was used in March 2008

Armenia President leaves for France on working visit, to visit Sèvres

Armenia FM meets his Georgian counterpart

Armenian serviceman tries to kill senior officer, commits suicide

Nike sneakers sold for record $ 437.5 thousand in US

Armenia Police Chief on business of former police chief's mother-in-law

Americans to help recycle waste in Armenia

Armenia Deputy Minister: First condition for fighting corruption is change in thinking

Armenia Police chief on Ijevan events: We have persons in view towards whom operative actions are carried out

Armenia Police: Registered crimes increased 9% in first half of 2019

Pregnant woman, 32, dies from electric shock at Armenia summer house

Soldier who died in Karabakh was from Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province

Сonference on introduction of mechanisms for preventing corruption in local government bodies being held in Armenia

Person involved in murder of former Russian ex-soldier arrested in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council hosts UN expert group

Court of Appeal considers Armenia Prosecutor General's Office complaint on arrest of 2nd President's property

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Russian border guards’ serviceman, 30, commits suicide in Yerevan

CNN includes Yerevan in top 20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists

Armenians, Assyrians in LA sign memorandum of cooperation

US congressman: There is conviction in West that Armenia is in Russia’s orbit

Soldier, 19, killed in Artsakh

Some injured in Yerevan road accident

Newspaper: Closed discussion expected at Armenia PM’s level