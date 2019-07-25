News
Thursday
July 25
Boy, 18, drowns in Armenia canal
Boy, 18, drowns in Armenia canal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A teen boy has drowned in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that the dead body of an 18-year-old boy was taken to Talin town hospital, on Wednesday evening. The police have confirmed this information.

The boy’s name was Davit Piliposyan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has also learned that Davit had drowned while swimming with his friends in the Akhuryan canal, which passes through Aragatsavan village.

He was to go to military service Friday.

The police informed that a forensic medical examination has been ordered in connection with this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
