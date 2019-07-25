Picket is held in front of Armenia travel agency

YEREVAN. - A group of people are staging a protest outside the office of a travel agency in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
They are expressing their dissatisfaction with the cancelation of Thursday’s flight from Hurghada, Egypt, to Yerevan.
One protester said they were to travel from Yerevan to Hurghada Thursday, but this flight has not been conducted.
The Embassy of Armenia in Egypt had informed earlier in the day that about 100 Armenian citizens were stuck in Hurghada, and due to the cancelation of Thursday’s flight from this Egyptian town to Yerevan.
To note, flights between Yerevan and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, were canceled Tuesday.