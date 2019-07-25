Pyongyang conducts new nuclear tests

North Korea fired two short-range missiles from the east coast, Reuters reported referring to a South Korean official, having conducted the first rocket tests since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump decided to resume the stalled denuclearization talks.
North Korea launched rockets from the coastal city of Wonsan, one of which flew about 430 kilometers, and the other - 690 kilometers above the sea. Both rockets reached a height of 50 kilometers, a South Korean Ministry of Defense official noted.
The second, longer-range missile was probably a new type, but a thorough analysis is being carried out to verify this information, the official said.
Missile launches cast doubt on efforts to resume denuclearization talks after the Trump-Kim meeting at the end of June in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea.
The US representative, who wished to remain anonymous, said that according to the initial information, at least one short-range missile was fired from North Korea.
According to the official, further analysis is being carried out.
South Korea discovered signs of upcoming tests even before launch and is now conducting a detailed analysis of the situation together with the United States, according to a statement by the administration of the South Korean President.