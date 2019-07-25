News
Armenia Public Council to set up inter-agency committee for Lake Sevan issue
Armenia Public Council to set up inter-agency committee for Lake Sevan issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

An inter-agency committee on the issue of Lake Sevan will be set up adjunct to the Public Council of Armenia.

This is what President of the Public Council of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan said during the Council’s plenary session today. According to him, the processes related to Lake Sevan are troubling on the one hand, and they are irreversible on the other hand, and everyone is interested in the solution to the issue. “The committee will develop recommendations through discussions and forward them to the government,” he said.
