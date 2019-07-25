News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Karabakh President discusses 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ organization
Karabakh President discusses 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ organization
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday convened a working consultation with members of the state commission on organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, to discuss the holding of this event in Artsakh.

Respective preparatory and organizational activities were on the agenda of this consultation, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, chairman Ishkhan Zakaryan of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games, and several other officials attended this discussion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos