Friday
July 26
Advisor to Karabakh President on Azerbaijan's attitude towards OSCE Minsk Group process
Advisor to Karabakh President on Azerbaijan's attitude towards OSCE Minsk Group process
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Advisor to the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Tigran Abrahamyan touched upon the fact that Azerbaijan didn’t bring the OSCE mission to the borderline positions during the OSCE’s planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime.

Armenian News-NEWS.am: Mr. Abrahamyan, the OSCE mission conducted monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line-of-Contact of the Armed Forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, but Azerbaijan didn’t bring the OSCE mission to the borderline positions. Why?

Tigran Abrahamyan: Recently, there have been more cases when Azerbaijan doesn’t bring the OSCE mission to the borderline positions. This first and foremost shows the serious approach of Azerbaijan to the process unfolding within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in general.

Azerbaijan is keeping the OSCE mission away from getting acquainted with the operative situation on the border.

Armenian News-NEWS.am: Azerbaijan also regularly provides information about ceasefire violations of the Armenian party in this or that sector of the borderline. Why?

Tigran Abrahamyan: I view this working style as an informational provocation, taking into consideration the fact that there has recently been an increase in the amount of news about this in Azerbaijan. In certain cases, the Defense Army responds to the news, but Azerbaijan continues to maintain the flow of disinformation. As a rule, they talk about gunshots fired at settlements and farmers, but this doesn’t fit in our working style at all.
Հայերեն
