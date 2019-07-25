Armenia FM reaffirms commitment to further strengthen Armenian-Georgian relations

During his meeting with Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to further strengthen the centuries-old friendly relations between Georgia and Armenia, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan and Talakvadze emphasized with satisfaction the active role of parliamentary diplomacy as an effective platform between the legislatures of Georgia and Armenia.

The interlocutors particularly underscored the major role of the Armenian community of Georgia in the public and political life in Georgia and further rapprochement of the two friendly and neighboring nations and countries.

Mnatsakanyan and Talakvadze exchanged views on issues related to stability and security in the region. Armenia’s foreign minister presented Armenia’s fundamental position on and approaches to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed the priority to create an appropriate environment for advancement of the peace process.