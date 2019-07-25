Armenia National Security Service involved in citizens' return from Hurghada

The director of A&R Tour and citizens complaining against cancelation of the Hurghada-Yerevan flight had a discussion today. The complaining citizens demanded a specific answer to the question whether there will be a flight or not and demanded return of the amounts they had paid for the package deal.

Some citizens sharply refused to leave, even if the flight is organized, saying they have lost trust and don’t have guarantees that they won’t find themselves in the situation of the citizens who are stuck in Hurghada.

Officers of the Department for Counterinfluencing Crimes against Corruption and Economic Activities of the General Department of the Fight against Organized Crime (6th Department) of the Police of the Republic of Armenia were also at the office and asked citizens whether they wanted to file reports to the Police or not.

Later, lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan told journalists that the current primary issue is the organizing of the return of citizens who are stuck in Hurghada and then compensation. According to him, the National Security Service is also engaged in the efforts to help the citizens of Armenia return to their country. Director of the travel agency Ani Aleksanyan told journalists that she has visited the National Security Service and discussed the created situation.