US Senate committee supports bill on imposing sanctions against Saudi royal family

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday backed legislation that would impose sanctions on the Saudi royal family and block some weapons sales, Reuters reported.
Many members of Congress have been agitating to hold Riyadh accountable for human rights abuses, including the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.
To become law, the bill advanced by the committee must still pass the full Republican-majority Senate as well as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and either be signed by the Republican president or garner two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override a veto.
The co-sponsors of this bill include Senator Bob Menendez, the Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, as well as Republicans Lindsey Graham and Todd Young.
But the committee’s Republican chairman, Senator Jim Risch, opposed the bill. Risch said he wanted to hold Riyadh accountable, but argued that there was no point in passing a resolution that Trump would veto.