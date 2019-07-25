Russian Federation Council Chairwoman on Armenia's parliamentary system of governance

Our colleagues in Armenia decided to make the transition to a parliamentary system of governance, but, as you can see, not everything is going smoothly. This is what Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko declared, as reported TASS.

“Is Russia making the transition to a parliamentary republic? No, it isn’t. As for strengthening of the role of the parliament, I support that,” Matvienko said, touching upon the issue of the state structure.

According to her, the state structure is hinged on traditions, history and culture. “There are successful examples of parliamentary republics, but there are not many examples. Our colleagues in Armenia decided to make the transition to a parliamentary system of governance, but, as you can see, not everything is going smoothly. I sincerely wish them success so that everything works out well,” Matviyenko stated.