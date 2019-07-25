Trump congratulates Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks with US President Donald Trump.
According to 112 Ukraina TV, Trump congratulated Zelenskyy on the victory of the “Servant of the People” political party in the snap parliamentary elections and voiced hope that corruption cases are revealed quickly since they are “delaying the cooperation between the US and Ukraine”.
According to the President’s press service, the US President supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expressed willingness to support implementation of reforms in Ukraine.