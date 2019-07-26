Pyongyang says latest missile launch was warning for Seoul

Pyongyang said that the latest launch of the missiles was a warning for South Korean ‘warmongers’ to stop the import of weapons and conduct joint military drills, BBC reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally oversaw the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles - the first test since Kim met with US President Donald Trump in June and agreed to resume talks on denuclearization.
Missile tests raise doubts about the resumption of denuclearization talks, which stalled after the failure of the second summit between Kim and Trump in Hanoi in February.
Through state media, Pyongyang is demonstrating growing frustration that Seoul has not fulfilled the promised economic cooperation or peace deals while importing the latest F-35 stealth fighters and conducting military drills with the US.
Kim criticized the South Korean authorities for organizing joint military drills, which Trump promised to stop after his first meeting with Kim in June 2018.
North Korean state-owned newspaper Rodong Sinmun has published photos of the launch of the rocket, Kim Jong-un looks through binoculars and screens that show the rocket’s flight path, smiling and clapping.
Kim Jong-un said that the test was a warning to the South Korean military instigators of war, and accused the South Koreans of double standards for claiming to maintain peace, but at the same time import new weapons and conduct military exercises.
South Korea’s leader must stop such suicidal acts, Kim said.