News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 26
USD
475.97
EUR
530.33
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.97
EUR
530.33
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Government willing to pay for stranded Armenia citizens’ return from Egypt’s Hurghada
Government willing to pay for stranded Armenia citizens’ return from Egypt’s Hurghada
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Varak Sisserian, Chief of Staff of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA), has reflected on the matter of transferring back to the country the Armenian nationals who are stranded in Hurghada, Egypt. 

“Several options are being discussed for the transfer of the RA citizens from Hurghada,” he wrote on Facebook. “The solution to the problem is virtually found.

“The [Armenian] government is willing to pay for transferring the RA citizens’ from Egypt to Armenia on board a charter flight.”

As a result of the cancelation of Thursday’s flight from Hurghada to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, about 100 Armenian nationals are stuck in this Egyptian resort town. The flight was not conducted because the Armenian tour operator has not paid the airline that was to conduct this charter flight.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Embassy: Armenia nationals stranded in Egypt’s Hurghada to return home Friday
On board flight number UJ 5600…
 Armenia National Security Service involved in citizens' return from Hurghada
Some citizens sharply refused to leave, even if...
 CNN includes Yerevan in top 20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists
“The Armenian capital's position in the far eastern reaches of Europe means it's easily forgotten…
 Armenia government allocates additional funding to Economy Ministry’s Tourism Committee
In order to develop infrastructure, and raise awareness toward the country in the international tourism market…
 PM: 14.4% more foreigners arrived in Armenia in 2019
"Every tourist who has returned with good impressions from our country…
Armenia to host session of CIS Tourism Council in 2021
The participants of the session touched upon the opportunities for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos