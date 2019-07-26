Government willing to pay for stranded Armenia citizens’ return from Egypt’s Hurghada

YEREVAN. – Varak Sisserian, Chief of Staff of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA), has reflected on the matter of transferring back to the country the Armenian nationals who are stranded in Hurghada, Egypt.

“Several options are being discussed for the transfer of the RA citizens from Hurghada,” he wrote on Facebook. “The solution to the problem is virtually found.

“The [Armenian] government is willing to pay for transferring the RA citizens’ from Egypt to Armenia on board a charter flight.”

As a result of the cancelation of Thursday’s flight from Hurghada to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, about 100 Armenian nationals are stuck in this Egyptian resort town. The flight was not conducted because the Armenian tour operator has not paid the airline that was to conduct this charter flight.