MFA: Armenia citizens stranded in Egypt’s Hurghada might return Friday

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s embassy in Egypt is holding talks so that the Armenian citizens who have remained in Hurghada return to Armenia as soon as possible. Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Friday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The Republic of Armenia’s embassy in Egypt is exerting every effort so that our citizens’ safe return to the homeland is organized as soon as possible,” she said. “The embassy is already negotiating [toward], if possible, organizing the return already today.”
As a result of the cancelation of Thursday’s flight from Hurghada to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, about 100 Armenian nationals are stuck in this Egyptian resort town. The flight was not conducted because the Armenian tour operator has not paid the airline that was to conduct this charter flight.