Armenian political party leader: Judiciary and Constitution problems linked to each other

Armenia National Security Council: Yerevan, Stepanakert have quite good relations

Security Council: Russian-Georgian war had greater negative impact on Armenia than April 2016 war

Armenia PM Spokesperson refutes news about having restaurants in Tbilisi and Yerevan

Armenia National Security Council Secretary on emigration, government's solution

Armenia Police Chief makes personnel changes

Garen Nazarian is appointed Armenia Ambassador to Order of Malta

Embassy: Armenia nationals stranded in Egypt’s Hurghada to return home Friday

What will be new National Security Strategy of Armenia?

Armenian Justice Minister requests Venice Commission for opinion on consequences of Istanbul Convention ratification

Group of Armenian young professionals in Brazil for 10th AGBU FOCUS Summit

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council speaks on results of Artsakh meetings

Transparency International: Armenia was actually captured by the former political power

MFA: Armenia citizens stranded in Egypt’s Hurghada might return Friday

Pompeo: US strategy on Iran is simple and elegant

Armenia's Justice Ministry: Discussions on formation of anti-corruption strategies are still ongoing

Armenia President: Let’s make problems, not individuals, topic of our discussions

Statistics: Armenia economic activity index grows 6.5%

Pyongyang says latest missile launch was warning for Seoul

Government willing to pay for stranded Armenia citizens’ return from Egypt’s Hurghada

State Revenue Committee: Iran national attempts to smuggle opium into Armenia

Armenia President in Paris, meets with Papal Legate for Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice (PHOTOS)

Mike Pompeo urges Turkey not to make Russia’s S-400s ‘operational’

Pompeo declares he would “happily” go to Tehran

Harlem Désir: OSCE impressed by Armenia’s progress in freedom of press

Armenia FM on Georgia visit: Very productive and result driven discussions

Newspaper: Armenia authorities to “take over” Constitutional Court in exchange for Istanbul Convention ratification

US Senate committee supports bill on imposing sanctions against Saudi royal family

Yerevan Deputy Mayor on visit to Georgia

Advisor to Karabakh President on Azerbaijan's attitude towards OSCE Minsk Group process

Armenia PM on leave with family in Dilijan

Trump congratulates Zelenskyy

Russian Federation Council Chairwoman on Armenia's parliamentary system of governance

Armenia National Security Service involved in citizens' return from Hurghada

Armenia Social Security Service has new deputy head

Armenian government rejects MP's draft law on state support to investment projects

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Tomorrow's flights to and from Hurghada and Yerevan canceled

Armenia FM reaffirms commitment to further strengthen Armenian-Georgian relations

Armenia Public Council to set up inter-agency committee for Lake Sevan issue

Armenia Public Council recommends refraining from ratifying Istanbul Convention

Armenia President expresses condolences on death of Tunisian counterpart

Armenia Ministry of Justice discusses Anti-Corruption Strategy draft in Gavar

Armenian government dissolves Anti-Corruption Council

Pyongyang conducts new rocket tests

Armenia new ambassador hands copy of his letters of credence to Vietnam MFA

IAEA appoints acting director general of agency

Karabakh President discusses 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ organization

Picket is held in front of Armenia travel agency

Armenian human rights activist on judiciary reforms, Venice Commission conclusion

Armenia FM meets with Georgian-Armenian community

2019 Sevan Startup Summit to be open to public for first time

Dollar exchange rate still going down in Armenia

Boy, 18, drowns in Armenia canal

Armenia FM on Armenian churches in Georgia

Dispute with leader of Armenian political party ends with gunshots

Turkey: Organizers of Turkish diplomat's murder in Iraq killed

Hurghada-Yerevan flight canceled due to Armenia tour operator not paying flight charge

Armenia State Revenue Committee head on detecting radioactive substances on border

Armenia economy minister receives UN FAO representative

Garo Paylan: Boris Johnson's grandfather demanded account for Armenian Genocide

Tunisia President dies at 92

ECHR obliges Armenia to pay 1.6 million euros in case of Yuri Vardanyan

Russia Ambassador to Armenia visits Lori Province

OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Armenia National Security Service holds working discussion

New US navy warship to be named after Armenian military

Moscow-Yerevan flight delayed due to damage to plane

Embassy: About 100 Armenia nationals currently stuck in Egypt

Armenia MFA: We are very satisfied with quite active dynamics in relations with Georgia

Armenia FM on alternative route to Upper Lars highway: New phase of negotiations is approaching

Trump vetoes Congress resolutions against plans to sell weapons to Arab countries

5 Armenian companies granted exemption from customs duties

Fire on SpaceX spacecraft captured on video

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meetings with Azerbaijan FM are ongoing

51 people killed in two days in India lighting strikes

Tunisian President hospitalized

Armenia FM, Georgia PM underscore promotion of new regional programs

Ardshinbank offers new terms for loans with real estate loans pledge

Russia State Duma ratifies protocols amending CSTO charter

One person arrested along lines of criminal case into Armenian soldier’s death

Teen boy hit by car in Yerevan, dies without regaining consciousness

US Defense Secretary announces readiness for talks with Iran

Oil prices are rising

Trump makes clear to Republican senators he does not want to sanction Turkey

Newspaper: Police post installed near Armenia PM’s paternal house

What has new UK PM’s Ottoman grandfather done for Armenians?

Former Artsakh Ombudsman on Armenia Supreme Judicial Council

His Holiness Karekin II receives pilgrims from Akhaltskha and Samtskhe-Javakhk

Armenia Investigative Committee Chairman receives awards from Russia, Belarus

ECHR offers Armenia government to pay 9,000 euros to civic activist

Turkey denies news about Erdogan's death

Putin calls on Kyrgyzstan citizens to unite around incumbent president

Hetq.am: Administrative penalty applied against former Armenian MP

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer dies at 75

Armenia Deputy Prosecutor General receives UNDP delegation

Armenia FM meeting with Georgian-Armenian community

Mayor of Etchmiadzin: Political will crucial in fight against corruption

NEWS.am daily digest: 24.07.19

Armenian MP suggests toughening punishment for inciting soldier to suicide

Artsakh President receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office