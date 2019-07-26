Armenia's Justice Ministry: Discussions on formation of anti-corruption strategies are still ongoing

Discussions on the formation of the anti-corruption strategy of Armenia for 2019-2022 are still ongoing, the head of the anti-corruption policy development department of the Armenian Justice Ministry Mariam Galstyan said Friday.
Her remarks came during the discussions titled “Anti-corruption strategy for 2019-2022: draft, assessments, and concerns.”
According to her, these discussions are continuing both in Yerevan and in the regions.
“The proposed strategy, in my opinion, is unprecedented, at least in terms of the number of participants,” she said adding that a significant part of the proposals made by both the public and various NGOs, were adopted and included in the new document on the formation of an anti-corruption strategy.
Earlier, the Armenian Justice Ministry presented for discussion at their official website a draft Government Resolution on the approval of the anti-corruption strategy of Armenia and the program of measures for its implementation for 2019-2022, which was finalized at the request of the public.
The strategy predetermines the directions of anti-corruption policy for the coming years, as well as the anti-corruption institutional system.
According to the project, the three main areas for combating corruption are the prevention of corruption, the detection of corruption crimes and anti-corruption knowledge and awareness.