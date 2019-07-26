News
Friday
July 26
News
Friday
July 26
Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council speaks on results of Artsakh meetings
Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council speaks on results of Artsakh meetings
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The development of strategic infrastructures have been discussed during the meeting in Artsakh, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, it is impossible to provide a certain degree of security without the development of infrastructure.

“We have discussed infrastructures, both roads, and business development as well as the new security strategy,” he said. “The security conditions of Artsakh and Armenia are unified, and with this in mind, it is necessary to formulate a security document so that the security of both republics is at a very high level.”
