Transparency International: Armenia was actually captured by the former political power

It is very important that it should be indicated that a de facto seizure of the country took place by the former political power, said on Friday executive director of the Transparency International Anticorruption Center Sona Ayvazyan.
Her remarks came during the discussions titled “Anti-corruption strategy for 2019-2022: project, assessments, and concerns”.
According to her, this fact should be given to legal and political assessment, including by the National Assembly of Armenia.
“It is important that this assessment is given in the context of the formation of an anti-corruption strategy,” said Ayvazyan.
Earlier, the Armenian Justice Ministry presented for discussion at their official website a draft Government Resolution on the approval of the anti-corruption strategy of Armenia and the program of measures for its implementation for 2019-2022, which was finalized at the request of the public.
The strategy predetermines the directions of anti-corruption policy for the coming years, as well as the anti-corruption institutional system.
According to the project, the three main areas for combating corruption are the prevention of corruption, the detection of corruption crimes and anti-corruption knowledge and awareness.