Armenia National Security Council Secretary on emigration, government's solution

Emigration is truly one of the threats that has a negative impact on our security environment, and it has a direct impact on the army. This is what Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told journalists today.
“We’re trying to understand the paths we can take to solve the matter. There are many layers. In addition to emigration, we also face the issue of increasing the birth rate and are developing a policy to be able to solve this issue. The government has released data according to which the number of emigrants has dropped by 35 times compared to the year 2015. However, we need to explore and understand whether those people came as tourists or immigrated to Armenia,” the Secretary said, noting that there are more Lebanese-Armenians who want to obtain Armenian passports.
“This doesn’t mean immigration, but it does convey some messages. Our office is developing a policy to understand how we can organize immigration. There are some positive trends, and we believe we will reduce emigration and make progress,” he said.