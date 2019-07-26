Armenia National Security Council: Yerevan, Stepanakert have quite good relations

Armenia is closely following all the processes and is trying to make sure developments in that direction are ruled out as much as possible. This is what Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told journalists today when asked which stage the fight against “conspiratorial forces” in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) — declared by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan — is in.
When asked who the conspirators are and whether steps are being taken to reveal them, Grigoryan briefly said he can’t say more than what has already been announced.
When told that the relations between the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh have never been so tense and asked who is creating the tension, Grigoryan said the following: “Yerevan and Stepanakert have quite good relations. There were certain problems, but they are in the past.”