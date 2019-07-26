News
Armenian political party leader: Judiciary and Constitution problems linked to each other
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


All the problems with the judiciary are due to the problems with Armenia’s Constitution. This is what leader of the Union for National Self-Determination political party Paruyr Hayrikyan told journalists today. According to him, it is impossible to talk about the solution to other problems so long as this issue remains unsolved, including the issue on the extent to which the Istanbul Convention complies with the Constitution.

“It is a shame to say the Constitution that Serzh Sargsyan amended is illegitimate and refer to the recent elections held based on the old Electoral Code as legitimate. I suggest that Pashinyan keep his hands away from the judiciary. No branch of power has the right to interfere in the affairs of the other branches,” he noted, adding that there can’t be any talks about independence of courts when there is pressure on the judicial authority.

Hayrikyan also said there have always been forces in Armenia that have been in favor of democratic changes, including adoption of a real Constitution, and yet there have also been forces that have tried to make the Constitution be in line with their interests. “The frequent amendments to the Constitution of Armenia can attest to the existence of serious problems in the country. My political party is recommending a draft Constitution that will be not only democratic and will not only increase Armenia’s reputation, but will also serve as another contribution to the development of world civilization. Without this kind of a Constitution, it will be impossible to solve any issue, including the Karabakh issue,” the political party leader emphasized.
