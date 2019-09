Armenian Republican Party Spokesperson to PM regarding Artsakh Independence Day

2nd Armenia President supporters visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon

Bishop Mashalian meets with Turkey's Erdogan

South Korean president invests personal money in special fund to develop Korea’s own production

Kazakh President instructs to seize land used for other purposes

Armenia premier: Military units carrying out conscripts’ catering with the new system have increased

Pashinyan: Guarantee of triumphs of Armenian people is our unity

Georgian PM Bakhtadze announces his resignation

Armenian scuba diver dies in Russia’s Moscow river after being hit by boat

Official investigation launched against head of investigation team in Amulsar issue

Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan: Artsakh again faces difficult challenges in conditions of unfinished war

Armenia PM’s spouse: Development of Artsakh proved that Armenian people can become one

Artsakh President and Armenia FM discuss Artsakh issue

Artsakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial Complex, Armenia Parliament speaker present (PHOTOS)

Karabakh political party delegation conducts observation mission in Germany

Japanese PM to hold government reshuffles next week

Mother of one-year-old girl who was found dead in trash can in Armenia detained

Armenia President: Freedom, peace were not presented to Karabakh people as gift

Dariga Nazarbayeva elected Kazakh senate speaker

Students of Armenian State Economic University stage protest (PHOTOS)

Armenia 3rd President: Karabakh will never be part of Azerbaijan

Brent oil prices falling

Trump reiterates his intention to hold trade talks with China in September

UN Secretary General urges Israel and Lebanon to restrain amid shelling reports

Karabakh President receives Armenia parliament speaker

Pashinyan: Armenia doctors performed 394 surgeries in Syria

Armenia PM: Today is day of declaration of Karabakh’s independence from Soviet Azerbaijan

Armenia citizens injured in Russia road accident

Karabakh President: Today we eliminate all impediments along path we committed ourselves 28 years ago

Artsakh parliament: Karabakh people are building country that meets European standards

Karabakh marks 28th anniversary of declaration of independence

3 hospitalzied after Kia crashes into wall of residential building in Yerevan

Boeing 737 flying from Yerevan to Moscow makes emergency landing in Tbilisi

Armenian diplomats visit military unit in Artsakh

Poland to demand Germany pay reparations

Armenian PM congratulates Slovakian counterpart on Constitution Day

7 out of 15 children in Melkonyan family went to school on September 1

Hurricane Dorian strengthens to category 5

Armenian PM congratulates Uzbekistan president

Ambassador: Iran's Rouhani to visit Armenia in coming weeks

Armenia, Iran should focus on joint projects not included in sanctions list, PM says

Pashinyan: Armenia and Iran can hold talks on the sidelines of Eurasian Union summit

Germany president apologizes to Poland for “Nazi tyranny”

New shocking details of 1-year-old girl's death in Gyumri

Additional tariffs imposed by China and US come into effect

Armenian village has one first grader this year

6 killed in Norway helicopter crash

3 Armenia nationals injured in Georgia car accident transported to Yerevan

Pashinyan pays tribute to deseased liberators in Vahan village

5 killed, 24 injured in Texas shooting

Turkey’s Constitutional Court rejects appeal of Hrant Dink’s lawyers

Mother of 18-month-old girl who was found dead in trash can detained

Armenian PM pays surprise visit to Vahan village on September 1

Criminal case launched into probable food poisoning in Gyumri

Girl, 1.5, found dead in Gyumri trash can

Armenia passenger van crash in Georgia: Azeri driver admits fault

Karabakh President: I believe in our people’s power

Georgia passenger van crash: 4 of the injured to be transported to Armenia

Armenia President congratulates Belarus counterpart on his birthday

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 70 times in passing week

Armenia PM to businessmen. We want to properly understand signals coming from you

Names of Armenia citizens killed, injured in Georgia road crash announced

18 Armenians affected by major Georgia road accident

Armenia defense minister visits Karabakh army

Armenian tourists stranded in Cyprus return to Armenia

Putin to Armenia’s Kocharyan: You have earned worthy respect, both among compatriots and abroad

Three still hospitalized among those who attended wedding party in Gyumri restaurant

Karabakh President to Robert Kocharyan: You made substantial contribution to our independent statehood

Those killed in passenger van crash in Georgia are Armenia nationals

Newspaper: Why Armenia put off Istanbul Convention ratification matter?

Passenger van heading from Armenia to Georgia crashes, 2 reported dead (PHOTOS)

Anthrax recorded in Armenia village

Gunfire at US high school football game, at least 6 shot

Armenia Health Ministry: 30 attendees of Gyumri restaurant wedding hospitalized

US expands sanctions on China

Armenian citizens stranded in Cyprus

Ex-Chairman of Armenia State Revenue Committee detained

Karabakh President receives Armenia Defense Minister

Azerbaijan refutes use of Israeli drones, launched from country, in Iraq

Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party issues statement on PM's decision on WWII anniversary events

Rai: WCIT 2019 to be hosted by Armenia, the Silicon Valley of Caucasus

NEWS.am daily digest: 30.08.2019

Yerevan's Tchaikovsky Music School celebrates its teacher's 100th anniversary

Russia Ambassador spends vacation in Armenia's Jermuk

Unique Mercedes-Benz 600 owned by Nubar Gulbenkian to be auctioned in September

Armenia PM congratulates Karabakh President on birthday

Armenia FM: Work of foreign affairs ministry is practical and applicable

Armenia PM, minister handing awards to winners of Kangaroo-2019 math contest

Armenia Anti-Corruption Policy Council considers participation of NGOs

License to operate Armenia nuclear plant used fuel dry storage to be extended for 30 years

Microsoft regional general manager Anke den Ouden one of keynote speakers at WCIT 2019

Armenia Public Council President congratulates Karabakh President on birthday

Armenia FM: Ambassadors' meetings with businessmen will be consistent

Armenia premier: Who gave ELARD additional instruction regarding Amulsar gold mine project?

Slovakia concerned over Serbia intention to sign agreement with Eurasian Economic Union

Armenian Republican Party on democracy and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Expert: Matter of taking Armenia nuclear plant’s used fuel to Russia is in political dimension

Former agriculture minister to Armenian government: Assess GDP growth, not economic activity indicator

Armenia PM: We have problem regarding interpretations of ELARD findings (PHOTOS)

Yerevan court rules to detain nephew of ex-Chairman of State Revenue Committee