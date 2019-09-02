News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 02
USD
476.1
EUR
525.71
RUB
7.17
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
525.71
RUB
7.17
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Guarantee of triumphs of Armenian people is our unity
Pashinyan: Guarantee of triumphs of Armenian people is our unity
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday issued a congratulatory message on the anniversary of the declaration of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

“28 years ago this day, Artsakh was proclaimed a Republic, in fact becoming independent from Soviet Azerbaijan, and took the path of crafting an independent statehood,” the message reads, in part. “The Artsakh liberation struggle is one of the brilliant chapters of the history of the Armenian people, and the embodiment of our collective pride. 28 years have passed since that historic day, and the free and independent Artsakh is an established political and historical reality today.

“The guarantee of the triumphs of the Armenian people is our unity, our united and unshakable will in the name of freedom, in the name of independence, in the name the preservation and development of our national identity.

“The security of Armenia and Artsakh is the priority of us all. The fate of Artsakh is at the focus of all Armenians, and we will continue the efforts to protect the results of the Artsakh liberation struggle waged for the self-determination and security of the people of Artsakh, to achieve a pacific and just resolution to the [Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] issue [with Azerbaijan].”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Republican Party Spokesperson to PM regarding Artsakh Independence Day
It’s a shame when the person holding the office of...
 2nd Armenia President supporters visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon
Today, on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the...
 Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan: Artsakh again faces difficult challenges in conditions of unfinished war
He issued messages on the Independence Day anniversary of Karabakh…
 Armenia PM’s spouse: Development of Artsakh proved that Armenian people can become one
September 2 is one of the most important days in our history, she said…
 Artsakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial Complex, Armenia Parliament speaker present (PHOTOS)
President Sahakyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex…
 Armenia President: Freedom, peace were not presented to Karabakh people as gift
Armen Sarkissian issued a congratulatory message on the 28th anniversary of the independence of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos