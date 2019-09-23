News
Sergey Ribinsky: Armenia one of leaders in post-Soviet territory in terms of Russian language proficiency
Sergey Ribinsky: Armenia one of leaders in post-Soviet territory in terms of Russian language proficiency
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia is one of the leaders in the post-Soviet territory in terms of the level of knowledge of the Russian language. This is what Director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture (RCSC) in Yerevan Sergey Ribinsky told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the level of Russian language proficiency in the post-Soviet territory is lower than the level of knowledge of the Russian language that people had in the former USSR, but it is high in Armenia due to the existence of a large Armenian community in Russia.

Sergey Ribinsky added that the great interest of Armenia’s citizens in education in Russia is noticeable and that it is important for young Armenians to return to Armenia and work for various companies, including Russian companies.

Touching upon the Center’s cooperation with the Armenian government, Ribinsky said the Center and the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of Armenia hold about 300 events every year to provide specialists with training and raise qualification.
