Armenian MP on conversation about natural gas price with Russian counterpart

First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on CIS, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Konstantin Zatulin has stated that his Committee doesn’t determine the price of natural gas supplied to Armenia. This is what head of the Armenian delegation, deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chair of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Mikayel Melkumyan said during a joint press conference today, presenting the results of the joint session of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Committee on CIS, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

He noted that even though Zatulin was in a hurry, Melkumyan asked him to stay and listen to him express his opinion. “I told him to wait to hear my answer. I reminded him that the body that approves the price of natural gas is formed by the Russian State Duma when the Committee is the one that forms the public services regulatory commission,” Melkumyan emphasized.

According to Melkumyan, Zatulin didn't say anything. Melkumyan added that the information about the topic of discussion has been sent to the Board of the Eurasian Economic Union.