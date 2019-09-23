News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenian MP on conversation about natural gas price with Russian counterpart
Armenian MP on conversation about natural gas price with Russian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on CIS, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Konstantin Zatulin has stated that his Committee doesn’t determine the price of natural gas supplied to Armenia. This is what head of the Armenian delegation, deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chair of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Mikayel Melkumyan said during a joint press conference today, presenting the results of the joint session of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Committee on CIS, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

He noted that even though Zatulin was in a hurry, Melkumyan asked him to stay and listen to him express his opinion. “I told him to wait to hear my answer. I reminded him that the body that approves the price of natural gas is formed by the Russian State Duma when the Committee is the one that forms the public services regulatory commission,” Melkumyan emphasized.

According to Melkumyan, Zatulin didn't say anything. Melkumyan added that the information about the topic of discussion has been sent to the Board of the Eurasian Economic Union.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian defense minister receives Russian military official
The parties exchanged views on the current state of the Armenian-Russian strategic alliance...
 Newspaper: Russia’s Putin to stay in Yerevan for just several hours
The price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia will be the key matter to be discussed with PM Pashinyan…
 Sergey Ribinsky: Armenia one of leaders in post-Soviet territory in terms of Russian language proficiency
Sergey Ribinsky added that the great interest of...
 Kommersant: Armenia goes off the rails
“Armenia has created a situation in which SCR cannot work normally: all documents have been seized for ten years…
 MP: Armenia intends to resolve issue of the Armenian driver’s license in Russia before end of this year
“We noted that there is a single space for labor in the Eurasian Union…
 Newspaper: Putin will come to Armenia
Armenian ambassador Vardan Toghonyan said they had not received information on the absence of any of the high ranking participants...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos