MP: PABSEC delegations laud Armenia aspirations to create regional platform for cooperation

YEREVAN. – The delegations of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) laud Armenia’s aspirations to create a regional platform for cooperation. Artak Manukyan, a member of the majority My Step faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, on Monday told this to reporters in parliament.

In his words, during separate conversations with representatives from various delegations, the colleagues from other countries stressed the importance of seeking to create conditions to advance not only their own but also regional interests.

“In addition, expanding economic opportunities in the region is important so that the current political conjuncture doesn’t hinder those aspirations,” he said. “For example, if a Dutch tourist wishes to visit the region, come to Armenia, then go to Turkey, the current situation doesn’t allow doing that; in this case, ‘the ball is on Turkey’s court.’” Manukyan inferred that Turkey impedes the normalization of its diplomatic relations with Armenia.

The MP added that in this case, it is incomprehensible to businesses why the liberalization of trade and economic relations is spoken about, but no real steps are taken in that direction.

“As for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, after my speech, the representatives of the Russian delegation also expressed the view that the political component has a substantial place in the given project,” Artak Manukyan concluded.

The 53rd Meeting of the PABSEC Economic, Commercial, Technological and Environmental Affairs Committee was convened on September 18, in Giresun, Turkey.