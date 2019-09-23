Head of Armenian parliament's majority faction on Vanetsyan's statement

After the changes that took place in Armenia, holding state positions, changing state positions and being dismissed from state positions should be viewed as natural. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told journalists today, touching upon the dismissal of director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan.

Vanetsyan has stated the following: “Nikol Pashinyan still isn’t thinking about the consequences of his statements. Can you imagine what will happen, if I start talking without thinking about the consequences?” When asked about this statement, Lilit Makunts said the following: “Both the government and the ruling parliamentary faction are leading an open policy, and if there is information that is not confidential and is of public interest, I believe Mr. Vanetsyan has to make that information public.”

Is it normal that Vanetsyan’s statement was deleted from the website of the National Security Service? In response to this, the head of the faction said the following: “I’m unaware of the statement. I don’t know if the official text is different from the text for the public. Therefore, I can’t say who deleted the text and why. It would be better to ask the National Security Service about that.”

When told that Artur Vanetsyan is trying to get into politics with such statements and when asked to what extent he can compete with the incumbent authorities, Makunts said she wouldn’t like to make further comments on this for the time being.