Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Armenia's Yeghegnadzor

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Armenia has officially opened in the city of Yeghegnadzor of Vayots Dzor Province. The Honorary Consulate will continue the policy of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, adding new touches to the economic, cultural and social ties between the two countries.
The solemn opening ceremony was attended by Governor of Vayots Dzor Province, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia, the honorary consuls of different countries, as well as representatives of regional and municipal authorities.
Greeting the attendees, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazyaev stated that the newly opened consulate will first and foremost provide legal aid to the citizens of Kazakhstan living in Armenia and will help citizens of Armenia receive all kinds of information, particularly information about business and culture in Kazakhstan.
Honorary Consul of Armenia in Kazakhstan Aram Abrahamyan stated that the consulate will provide support to the enhancement of trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, sport and educational relations and the interactions between the average citizens of both countries.
“Through our activities, we will try to give a new impulse to the cooperation between the two countries and our fraternal nations,” Aram Abrahamyan said, stating that the short-term goal of the consulate is to develop new, non-standard decisions.
In his turn, Governor of Vayots Dzor Province Trdat Sargsyan emphasized the fact that the opening of the Honorary Consulate ahead of the 28th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence attests to Kazakhstan’s serious aspiration to further expand and strengthen the bilateral ties.