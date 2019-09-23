Politik.am: Armenia PM's US visit cost $330,000?

Based on the results of a short study conducted by Politik.am, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan traveled to the US in a Gulfstream G550 plane.
Yesterday it was announced that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had traveled to the US via a charter flight and that he had departed to Los Angeles from Shirak Airport in Gyumri. Based on the information on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, he departed from Gyumri on September 21 at 15:52.
The plane ordered for Prime Minister Pashinyan departed from Gyumri to Ireland, and after fueling, it headed towards Los Angeles.
Yesterday editor of Blognews website Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan announced on his Facebook page that this flight cost the country $400,000. Armenian News-NEWS.am tried to find out how much the departure of the Prime Minister to Los Angeles in a Gulfstream G550 really cost.
The Prime Minister’s flight to Los Angeles lasted 17 hours. Based on our information, Pashinyan will also board the same plane to travel to New York where he will attend and deliver a speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
To understand how much the flight to Los Angeles in this plane costs, we made a request on the website of the company, which contacted us and presented the offer, according to which the flight from Yerevan to Los Angeles with 13 passengers will cost 250,000 euros or $275,000, while the Yerevan-Los Angeles-New York flight will cost 300,000 euros or $330,000.