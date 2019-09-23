Afghan parliament delegation ready to take part in PA CSTO in Yerevan

The delegation of the Afghan parliament is ready to participate in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan at the invitation of the State Duma Chair Vyacheslav Volodin, said the chair of the lower house of the Afghan parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani.

According to him, they have agreed to participate in the event, RIA Novosti reported.

He noted that the delegation of Afghanistan is also ready to visit Russia as soon as it receives an invitation.

We want our relations to be strengthened and expanded even more than before, Rahmani added.

According to him, Afghanistan will also attend a parliamentary conference on regional security in Istanbul in October.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.