News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Afghan parliament delegation ready to take part in PA CSTO in Yerevan
Afghan parliament delegation ready to take part in PA CSTO in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The delegation of the Afghan parliament is ready to participate in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan at the invitation of the State Duma Chair Vyacheslav Volodin, said the chair of the lower house of the Afghan parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani.

According to him, they have agreed to participate in the event, RIA Novosti reported.

He noted that the delegation of Afghanistan is also ready to visit Russia as soon as it receives an invitation. 

We want our relations to be strengthened and expanded even more than before, Rahmani added.

According to him, Afghanistan will also attend a parliamentary conference on regional security in Istanbul in October.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Anatoly Sidorov: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains serious threat to CSTO member states
According to him, intensification of talks over a...
 Azerbaijani representatives hold talks with potential CSTO Secretary General
Among the attendees were Secretary of...
 Baku confirms Azerbaijan not considering membership to CSTO as observer
Hajiyev stated that, in spite of this, Baku...
 Armenian MFA: Arms sale by some CSTO members to Azerbaijan discredits organization
The Armenian side will continue successive steps to exclude a similar situation…
 Armenia Deputy PM participates in CSTO Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation session
Greeting the participants of the session, the Deputy...
 Acting CSTO Secretary-General on cooperation with Azerbaijan: There are certain restrictions
“All statements or requests to become an observer, partner, or member must be received in the established manner by the CSTO secretariat…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos