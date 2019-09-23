Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with heads of parliamentary factions

During the works for development of the new National Security Strategy, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today received heads of the My Step, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts, Gagik Tsarukyan and Edmon Marukyan and the Bright Armenia faction’s secretary Gevorg Gorgisyan, as reported the press service of the Security Council.
The process of development of the National Security Strategy and the initial structure of the document were presented during the meeting, and Secretary Armen Grigoryan attached importance to the parliamentary factions’ involvement in the development of the Strategy.
The parties considered the future actions to make the process more effective.