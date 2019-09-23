Armenian President leaves for Italy on working visit

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian left for Italy on a working visit, Armenian President’s press service reported.
Sarkissian will take part in the Cybertech international conference on cyber security in Rome.
On September 24, the President will act as the keynote speaker on the topic title Armenia as an emerging regional cybersecurity center and an attractive place for investment.
Among the guests of the conference are leading world figures representing the state system, security and defense, healthcare, and insurance.
In the capital of Italy Armen Sarkissian will hold a meeting with the leaders of large Italian companies.