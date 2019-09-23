Armenian citizen with gold weighing more than 1 kg detained at Tbilisi airport

Employees of the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia detained an Armenian citizen at the checkpoint of Tbilisi International Airport, Georgia-Online reported.
Customs officers discovered undeclared gold and silver items in the luggage owned by an Armenian citizen.
Gold jewelry weighing 1.1 kilograms, as well as silver jewelry weighing more than 73.3 grams have been sized.
The total cost of the smuggled goods amounted to about $ 54 thousand.
The case was transferred to the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.