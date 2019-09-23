Armenian official receives EBRD delegation

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan today received the delegation led by First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink, as reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia.
The minister greeted the delegation and attached importance to the high level of cooperation with the EBRD in different areas.
“We reaffirm our willingness to seek and implement new ways of mutual cooperation,” the minister said. On his behalf and on behalf of the delegation, First Vice-President of the EBRD Jürgen Rigterink expressed gratitude for the reception and shared his impressions of the fruitful changes that Armenia has recorded after the velvet revolution that took place last year.
“We are impressed with the reputation that the Armenian government maintains, the significant changes in the lives of citizens and, overall, Armenia’s development,” Jürgen Rigterink said and touched upon the current cooperation agenda and reaffirmed the EBRD’s commitment to the fulfill the obligations assumed for implementation of development programs in various sectors. In his turn, the minister informed that the Armenian government has set the objective to make an economic revolution in Armenia and that the development of infrastructures plays a major role in this regard. Minister Papikyan recalled the renovation of roads in the city of Gyumri and the construction of a sanitary landfill through the solid waste management project in the Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia as a successful outcome of the cooperation with the EBRD.