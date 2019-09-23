Armenia Parliament speaker meets his Moldovan counterpart

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Moldovan counterpart Zinaida Greceanîi and representatives of the Armenian community of Moldova, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.
The sides met in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan. The parties highlighted the importance of friendly relations between the two countries, in the strengthening of which the parliaments play a great role.
Assessing the political and economic ties between Armenia and Moldova, Greceanîi noted that there are prospects for development, especially in the areas of commodity turnover and agriculture.
The Moldovan side expressed its sympathy for the values of the revolution that took place in Armenia in April 2018, as a result of which the political, economic and legal reforms started.
Underscoring the historical, political and humanitarian ties between Armenia and Moldova, Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the joint work of the two countries' parliamentarians, both on bilateral and international platforms.