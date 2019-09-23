Father Yesai on Armenia PM's statement on clergymen

If the Prime Minister knows the names of such clergymen, he has to announce those names. This is what officiator of the St. Sargis Church of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese, Father Yesayi Artenyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the statement that Nikol Pashinyan made about the Armenian Church during his speech in Los Angeles.
“I believe the Prime Minister needs to give a clarification. If he knows the names of such clergymen, he should announce those names. Overall, I don’t think any clergyman goes against the State. If he is hinting the political processes unfolding today, no clergyman is involved in politics. If any clergyman betrays the State, there has to be a clear and specific evaluation of that,” Father Yesayi said.
According to Father Yesayi, the Prime Minister needs to distinguish between his concerns about various sectors and the problems with the Armenian Church since the Church is not involved in politics at all.
During a September 22 press conference in Los Angeles, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan answered a question related to State-Church relations and declared that “clergymen who say that the current government is weak and should be destroyed, will be brought down to their knees”.