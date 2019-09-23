Armenia Ombudsman receives UNDP Resident Representative

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Dmitry Mariyasin, as reported the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.
During the meeting, Arman Tatoyan presented the main areas of activity and functions of the Human Rights Defender, particularly from the perspective of ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities. The Ombudsman also informed about the establishment of a division that will deal with protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and underscored the importance of that division.
The Ombudsman attached importance to the effective cooperation between the Office of the Human Rights Defender and the UNDP Resident Representative and the effectiveness of several programs that have been implemented.