News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman receives UNDP Resident Representative
Armenia Ombudsman receives UNDP Resident Representative
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Dmitry Mariyasin, as reported the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

During the meeting, Arman Tatoyan presented the main areas of activity and functions of the Human Rights Defender, particularly from the perspective of ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities. The Ombudsman also informed about the establishment of a division that will deal with protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and underscored the importance of that division.

The Ombudsman attached importance to the effective cooperation between the Office of the Human Rights Defender and the UNDP Resident Representative and the effectiveness of several programs that have been implemented.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: We're getting ready for opening of 74th session of UN General Assembly
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is...
 Saudi Arabia seeks avenues for closer ties with Cyprus
Despite tensions with Turkey...
 UN urges European countries to expand learning opportunities for refugee children
They called on European countries to increase resources and practical support for their school systems…
 UN lost 72 employees this year
During a ceremony held on Friday, UN officials...
 UN Secretary-General urges Iran to introduce moratorium on death penalty
The Secretary-General urges the government to abolish the mandatory death penalty...
 UN releases $1mn to help Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian
Secretary-General António Guterres has said he “remains deeply concerned” for those thousands impacted by the giant storm…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos