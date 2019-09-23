Armenia MFA: Relations with Israel won't be to the detriment of relations with Iran

The relations between Armenia and Israel won’t be to the detriment of Armenia’s relations with Iran. This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan declared in an interview with Shant TV.
In response to a question on the opening of Armenia’s embassy in Israel, the deputy minister stated that Armenia and Israel have a lot in common and, for instance, they know how to build ties with their diasporas and build their respective countries by using the potential of their respective diasporas.
According to him, Israel has a firm intention to open its embassy in Armenia, but it is still not clear how it will implement its intention.
As far as relations with third countries are concerned, Hovhannisyan said Armenia’s relations with Israel aren’t conditioned by its relations with third countries such as Iran, especially since Armenia will always have friendly ties with Iran.