PM: Armenia has great potential for economic cooperation with California
Armenia has great potential for economic cooperation with California in the sectors of winemaking, information technologies, tourism and agriculture. There is also great potential for the establishment of joint enterprises. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared at a business forum in Los Angeles.

Pashinyan expressed certainty that Armenia best complies with business with California and said he anticipates the participation of US businessmen in the economic revolution underway in Armenia.
