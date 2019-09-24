Karabakh presidential adviser: One hit by our position-holders was Azerbaijan special brigade soldier (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – The one who carried out subversive actions toward the positions of the Defense Army (DA) and was hit by our position-holders was an Azerbaijani special brigade serviceman. Tigran Abrahamyan, Adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), noted this in a Facebook post.
“Accordingly, the subversive attack was entrusted to the military servicemen of this very brigade,” he added, “but the DA position-holders were able to drive it back.”
As reported earlier, on September 22, at about 4:15pm, the Azerbaijani side carried out subversive infiltration attempt into an Artsakh Defense Army combat position located on the southeastern sector of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing troops.
“As a result of the competent actions by the DA position-holding personnel, the adversary was driven back to its initial positions, leaving one dead body at the neutral zone,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, noted this in a Facebook post. “The DA has not had any losses.”