Armenia kicks off large-scale strategic military exercises

YEREVAN. – In accordance with the 2019 combat-readiness program of the Armed Forces, unprecedented large-scale strategic military exercises, entitled “Deployment of the Armed Forces, Confronting the Aggression of the Adversary,” have gotten underway Tuesday in Armenia.
National and local government agencies are also involved in these military drills, which will conclude on October 5.
Over the course of these exercises, a press center for media representatives will also operate at the Ministry of Defense.
At a briefing for media representatives, Samvel Asatryan, head of the information department of the administrative apparatus of the Armed Forces, informed that in accordance with these military drills, a government decision was adopted at 6am to impose a conditional martial law in the country, and the latter’s armed forces and army units have been brought to conditional combat-readiness.