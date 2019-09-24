PM on Armenia education system: There are specific plans that will get lot of resistance

We have very major problems in our education system. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday noted this during his meeting at the Silicon Valley with Armenians working there.
He noted that Armenia has not yet strategically and institutionally resolved its education problem.
“We need to make preschools in Armenia accessible to all children—and affordable,” he said, in particular. “We must [also] work on the quality of education.”
Pashinyan added that there is no shortage of problems in Armenia’s higher education system as well.
“Research-based education should be brought to [Armenia’s] institutions of higher education,” the Armenian PM noted, above all. “Now there are specific plans that will get a lot of resistance. For example, combining scientific research institutes with institutions of higher education, combining institutions of higher education with each other.”