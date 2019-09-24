Person who was with Armenia ex-Police chief before his death is questioned

YEREVAN. – Hayeli.am news website, citing its sources, provided details on the death of former Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan of Armenia.

According to information which this website has received, the incident took place in the presence of witnesses.

“The Prosecutor General and [Special Investigation Service chief] Sasun Khachatryan are on my case for these past few months,” Harutyunyan had told those present, according to Hayeli.am. “They are forcing me to give false testimony against [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan and [Police Colonel] Gegham Petrosyan; but are they not guilty.”

Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, has referred to this article.

“To find out the circumstances of the incident of Hayk Harutyunyan’s death, the person who was with him at the scene of the incident has been questioned,” she noted. “The latter stated the content of the conversation with Hayk Harutyunyan, which had nothing to do with putting pressure on him, and in general, with putting pressure by any person, within the framework of the criminal case being investigated on the events of March 1 [2008 in capital city Yerevan].

“The Investigative Committee states that the news publicized on Hayeli.am website is not true, and it urges the media to refrain from publicizing unverified information.

As reported earlier, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that the dead body of ex-Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident, and on charges of causing suicide.