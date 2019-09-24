Head of Russian federal tax service to join WCIT 2019

Mikhail Mishustin, Head of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, will be joining the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) as a Keynote Speaker in Yerevan, Armenia. He will be speaking on the Law & Regulation of ICT Panel during the congress from October 6 to 9.

Mr. Mishustin will discuss the digital transformation of the economy and society and how these changes impact tax administration. The Law & Regulation of ICT Panel will explore how analog law and regulation can keep pace with the ever-changing realities of a tech world that moves at a digital speed.

“We are very proud to have a well-known dignitary such as Mr. Mishustin on this panel to give an important perspective on such a crucial matter in the modern world of technology”said the president of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE, Armenia), Alexander Yesayan.

Mr. Mishustin has been Head of the Federal Tax Service since 6 April 2010. He was appointed Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Tax Service in 1998, and went on to serve as Deputy Minister of the Russian Federation on Taxes and Levies from 1999 to 2004. In 2008 he became President of the UFG (UFG Asset Management) group of companies – one of the largest companies working in Russia in the field of asset management, private equity, and, together with Deutsche Bank, domestic mutual funds.

Joining the discussion on Law & Regulation of ICT alongside Mikhail Mishustin, will be Olga Mack, Vice-President of Strategy at Quantstamp; Francesca Lagerberg, Head of Global Network Capability Team at Grant Thorton International, and Axel Pawlik, Managing Director of the RIPE Network Coordination Centre.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), one of the oldest and most influential ICT events in the world, will be held in Yerevan this year from October 6-9. The three-day congress will gather over 2500 participants from around 70 countries: information and communication technology leaders, CEOs and investors, policy makers and government officials, academics, and technologists. This year’s theme is The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).